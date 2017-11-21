Passengers 'quarantined' over 'infectious disease' concerns after flight from Spain

PASSENGERS were reportedly “quarantined” on arrival from Spain at Liverpool’s John Lennon Airport yesterday amid concerns of an “infectious disease”, which turned out to be chickenpox.

A worried stricken-dad told news outlets last night, saying that members of his family were on the plane.

The man, who asked not to be named, said: “They are on a flight from Barcelona, and landed at Liverpool John Lennon Airport at about 5.30pm.

“They told me no one is being allowed off the plane, because there’s apparently someone with an infectious disease.

“It makes you very worried - my wife has cancer and my daughter is pregnant. They are worried sick being stuck there for an hour.”

Another passenger, Joe Welsh, tweeted: “Quarantined on the plane at Liverpool airport because of a possible infectious disease”

According to reports, passengers were eventually allowed to disembark the aircraft at around 7pm.

An airport spokesperson told English media: “We had reports of a passenger on an inbound flight taken ill with chicken pox.

"This was investigated upon landing after which all other passengers were allowed to disembark as normal.”