UK

Passengers 'quarantined' over 'infectious disease' concerns after flight from Spain

By Tuesday, 21 November 2017 18:23 0
Passengers &#039;quarantined&#039; over &#039;infectious disease&#039; concerns after flight from Spain Shutterstock

PASSENGERS were reportedly “quarantined” on arrival from Spain at Liverpool’s John Lennon Airport yesterday amid concerns of an “infectious disease”, which turned out to be chickenpox.

A worried stricken-dad told news outlets last night, saying that members of his family were on the plane.

The man, who asked not to be named, said: “They are on a flight from Barcelona, and landed at Liverpool John Lennon Airport at about 5.30pm.

“They told me no one is being allowed off the plane, because there’s apparently someone with an infectious disease.

“It makes you very worried - my wife has cancer and my daughter is pregnant. They are worried sick being stuck there for an hour.”

Another passenger, Joe Welsh, tweeted: “Quarantined on the plane at Liverpool airport because of a possible infectious disease”

According to reports, passengers were eventually allowed to disembark the aircraft at around 7pm.

An airport spokesperson told English media: “We had reports of a passenger on an inbound flight taken ill with chicken pox.

"This was investigated upon landing after which all other passengers were allowed to disembark as normal.”

Tags
« EasyJet flight from UK to Spain diverts and makes emergency landing in France Thomas Cook blame fake holiday sickness claims for 40% fall in UK profits »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Amid air pollution fears in Spain, should cars be banned from city centres?

Create UK Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from UK? Subscribe here.

Trending Now

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Champ after stunning debut

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Cham…

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in Spain to be jailed for animal abuse

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in …

Nov 11, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Latest Tweets

About 12 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
https://t.co/wkRPQ5VpkJ
About 12 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
Rain is finally coming to #Spain! https://t.co/mN4JD3K3Jz
About 13 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
#Briton arrested over sexual abuse claims on the #CostadelSol https://t.co/0ghm8AIWQk
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Spanish police arrest 55 in huge Chinese money laundering operation

Brits in Benidorm wreck hotel room and get banned from flight home

Motor homes plague Costa Blanca beach

Woman arrested for abandoning dog with chain embedded in neck

WATCH: Bathers ordered from sea after ‘shark’ spotted in Mallorca

Benidorm balcony death: ‘Positive line of inquiry’ keeps Kirsty Maxwell case open

Passengers on flight from Spain ‘held against their will’ on return to UK

Axarquia police open fire in high-speed car chase

Police seize €2 million cocaine stash after high-speed car chase