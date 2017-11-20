EasyJet flight from UK to Spain diverts and makes emergency landing in France

AN easyJet plane en route from the UK to Malaga’s Costa del Sol airport has turned back and made an emergency landing in France due to a suspected technical issue.

The EZY6407 flight from Newcastle descended rapidly while flying over the Bay of Biscay and turned back before landing at Brest Bretagne Airport in north-west France.

EasyJet said the emergency landing of the Airbus A319 was a precaution, due to a suspected technical issue.

One passenger claimed on Twitter that smoke could be smelled inside the cabin but there was none.

An easyJet spokeswoman said, “EasyJet can confirm that flight EZY6407 from Newcastle to Malaga on November 20, 2017 diverted to Brest as a precaution due to a suspected technical issue.

“The captain requested an expedited landing and the aircraft was met by emergency services as a precaution and in line with our procedures.

“EasyJet has arranged for a replacement aircraft to take passengers from Brest to Malaga later this evening.

“The safety and welfare of our passengers and crew is easyJet’s highest priority. We would like to apologise for any inconvenience experienced due to the delay.”