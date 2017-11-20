UK

CHEAPEST LAST! British Airways passengers to board aircraft by ticket price

By Monday, 20 November 2017 09:36 0
WALK OF SHAME: Cheapest last WALK OF SHAME: Cheapest last Shutterstock

BRITISH AIRWAYS, the UK flag carrier, that flies several routes between the UK and Spain, is set to introduce a new boarding system based upon how much you have paid for your flight from December 12.

Those who have paid the lowest fares will be the last to board, a method used by their Spanish partner Iberia.

Passengers will be assigned group numbers between one and five on their boarding pass. The lower the number  the earlier the passenger is allowed to board.

Although passengers with mobility issues or who are travelling with young children will still be able to board ahead of everyone else.

British Airways says, “This method has been used all around the world by many airlines and aligns BA with partners American Airlines and Iberia.

"Group boarding simplifies the process, making it easier for customers to understand the boarding sequence at the gate.

"This method has been used by airlines around the world for a number of years, including by our partners American Airlines, Iberia and Qatar."

A spokesman said, "We are always looking at ways to improve the airport experience for our customers. 

"Earlier this year we were the first UK airline to introduce automated biometric technology, with the launch of self-service boarding gates, and we also installed self-service bag drop points at Heathrow and Gatwick giving our customers an even quicker check-in experience."

The five groups will be:

Group One -  First Class passengers on long-haul flights and short-haul travellers on BA’s business class, Club Europe, as well as Gold members of the BA Executive Club

Group Two - Business class Club World passengers on long-haul flights, and Silver members of the Executive Club.

Group Three - Passengers in World Traveller Plus (BA’s premium economy) as well as Bronze members of the Executive Club.

Group Four - Economy passengers.

Group Five - Passengers travelling on the cheapest, hand-baggage only fares.

Tags
« 'Mid-air' collision between plane and helicopter in UK 'Copy' of masterpiece by Spanish artist in Wales found to be the real thing »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Amid air pollution fears in Spain, should cars be banned from city centres?

Create UK Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from UK? Subscribe here.

Trending Now

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Champ after stunning debut

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Cham…

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in Spain to be jailed for animal abuse

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in …

Nov 11, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Latest Tweets

About 12 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
https://t.co/wkRPQ5VpkJ
About 12 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
Rain is finally coming to #Spain! https://t.co/mN4JD3K3Jz
About 13 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
#Briton arrested over sexual abuse claims on the #CostadelSol https://t.co/0ghm8AIWQk
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Spanish police arrest 55 in huge Chinese money laundering operation

Brits in Benidorm wreck hotel room and get banned from flight home

Motor homes plague Costa Blanca beach

Woman arrested for abandoning dog with chain embedded in neck

WATCH: Bathers ordered from sea after ‘shark’ spotted in Mallorca

Benidorm balcony death: ‘Positive line of inquiry’ keeps Kirsty Maxwell case open

Passengers on flight from Spain ‘held against their will’ on return to UK

Axarquia police open fire in high-speed car chase

Police seize €2 million cocaine stash after high-speed car chase