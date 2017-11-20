CHEAPEST LAST! British Airways passengers to board aircraft by ticket price

BRITISH AIRWAYS, the UK flag carrier, that flies several routes between the UK and Spain, is set to introduce a new boarding system based upon how much you have paid for your flight from December 12.

Those who have paid the lowest fares will be the last to board, a method used by their Spanish partner Iberia.

Passengers will be assigned group numbers between one and five on their boarding pass. The lower the number the earlier the passenger is allowed to board.

Although passengers with mobility issues or who are travelling with young children will still be able to board ahead of everyone else.

British Airways says, “This method has been used all around the world by many airlines and aligns BA with partners American Airlines and Iberia.

"Group boarding simplifies the process, making it easier for customers to understand the boarding sequence at the gate.

"This method has been used by airlines around the world for a number of years, including by our partners American Airlines, Iberia and Qatar."

A spokesman said, "We are always looking at ways to improve the airport experience for our customers.

"Earlier this year we were the first UK airline to introduce automated biometric technology, with the launch of self-service boarding gates, and we also installed self-service bag drop points at Heathrow and Gatwick giving our customers an even quicker check-in experience."

The five groups will be:

Group One - First Class passengers on long-haul flights and short-haul travellers on BA’s business class, Club Europe, as well as Gold members of the BA Executive Club

Group Two - Business class Club World passengers on long-haul flights, and Silver members of the Executive Club.

Group Three - Passengers in World Traveller Plus (BA’s premium economy) as well as Bronze members of the Executive Club.

Group Four - Economy passengers.

Group Five - Passengers travelling on the cheapest, hand-baggage only fares.