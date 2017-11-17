'Mid-air' collision between plane and helicopter in UK

THAMES VALLEY POLICE have confirmed an 'air accident' near Aylesbury in Buckinghamshire. Reports suggest a collision between a plane and helicopter.

A statement released by the force said, "Thames Valley Police is currently at the scene of an air accident near the village of Waddesdon near Aylesbury.

"The force is coordinating the response to the incident which was reported at 12.06pm today (17/11).

"The Air Accidents Investigation Branch has been informed and staff are en route to the scene. Fire and ambulance services are also in attendance and preservation of life is first priority.

"In consequence of this incident it is expected that there will be some disruption to the road network around Waddesdon for the rest of the day."

A Bucks Fire and Rescue statement on Twitter read, "Firefighters currently assisting other emergency services at scene of air accident near Waddesdon. Air Accidents Investigation Branch informed.

"Disruption to road network around Waddesdon likely for the rest of the day."