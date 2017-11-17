UK

'Mid-air' collision between plane and helicopter in UK

By Friday, 17 November 2017 15:38 0
POLICE: &quot;Preservation of life is first priority&quot; POLICE: "Preservation of life is first priority" Shutterstock

THAMES VALLEY POLICE have confirmed an 'air accident' near Aylesbury in Buckinghamshire. Reports suggest a collision between a plane and helicopter.

A statement released by the force said, "Thames Valley Police is currently at the scene of an air accident near the village of Waddesdon near Aylesbury.

"The force is coordinating the response to the incident which was reported at 12.06pm today (17/11).

"The Air Accidents Investigation Branch has been informed and staff are en route to the scene. Fire and ambulance services are also in attendance and preservation of life is first priority.

"In consequence of this incident it is expected that there will be some disruption to the road network around Waddesdon for the rest of the day."

A Bucks Fire and Rescue statement on Twitter read, "Firefighters currently assisting other emergency services at scene of air accident near Waddesdon. Air Accidents Investigation Branch informed.

"Disruption to road network around Waddesdon likely for the rest of the day."

Tags
« EasyJet offers Black Friday deals for thousands of flights CHEAPEST LAST! British Airways passengers to board aircraft by ticket price »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Amid air pollution fears in Spain, should cars be banned from city centres?

Create UK Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from UK? Subscribe here.

Trending Now

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Champ after stunning debut

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Cham…

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in Spain to be jailed for animal abuse

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in …

Nov 11, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Latest Tweets

About 12 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
https://t.co/wkRPQ5VpkJ
About 12 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
Rain is finally coming to #Spain! https://t.co/mN4JD3K3Jz
About 13 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
#Briton arrested over sexual abuse claims on the #CostadelSol https://t.co/0ghm8AIWQk
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Spanish police arrest 55 in huge Chinese money laundering operation

Brits in Benidorm wreck hotel room and get banned from flight home

Motor homes plague Costa Blanca beach

Woman arrested for abandoning dog with chain embedded in neck

WATCH: Bathers ordered from sea after ‘shark’ spotted in Mallorca

Benidorm balcony death: ‘Positive line of inquiry’ keeps Kirsty Maxwell case open

Passengers on flight from Spain ‘held against their will’ on return to UK

Axarquia police open fire in high-speed car chase

Police seize €2 million cocaine stash after high-speed car chase