EasyJet offers Black Friday deals for thousands of flights

EASYJET has announced flight deals between €15 and €25 on thousands of flights as part of their Black Friday sale.

Some 70,000 seats will be available departing from all major UK airports to destinations around Europe.

Mallorca, Malaga, Barcelona and other Spanish airports will all have low-cost offers to and from the UK including Bristol, London, Manchester and Edinburgh airports.

European cities including Amsterdam, Berlin, Milan and Paris are also included in the sale.

The offer starts today (Thursday) and will end on Thursday, November 23.