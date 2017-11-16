Benidorm and Duty Free actor Keith Barron dies

BRITISH TV star Keith Barron has died, aged 83, after a short illness.

Barron’s agent confirmed the news in a statement which read, “He had a long and varied career."

“He is survived by his wife Mary to whom he was married for 58 years and his son, Jamie, also an actor.”

Barron made regular appearances on British TV since the 1960s with roles in Coronation Street, Duty Free, Doctor Who, Z Cars, Casualty and Where the Heart Is.

He also guest-starred in the hit ITV comedy series Benidorm in 2009.

His most memorable role came as a leading man in the 1980s sitcom Duty Free, where he starred as Yorkshireman David Pearce.

His Duty Free co-star Gwen Taylor, who played his wife in the hit show, paid tribute to the actor, calling him a 'kind and lovely man'.

Set in Spain, Duty Free ran for three series from 1984 until 1986 but enjoyed a stage revival in 2014 with Barron and Taylor reprising their roles.

Taylor said, 'I have just heard the news my old friend and colleague has died. It's quite a blow.

'Keith was such a kind and lovely man and don't think I've met anyone that would disagree.

'My thoughts and prayers go to his loving wife Mary and his son Jamie - whom meant so much to him.'