Ryanair announce flight cancellations due to air traffic control strike in France

LOW-COST airline Ryanair has announced flight cancellations due to the French air traffic control strike on Thursday, November 16. But EasyJet has said they plan to operate their full flying programme. And Jet2 have said, "Whilst we don’t yet know the impact this will have on flights flying over France at these times Jet2.com will operate all flights to scheduled departure times and customers are advised to check in for the normal departure time for all flights."

Irish carrier Ryanair has not yet published information about which of their flights affected – although the Euro Weekly News has contacted the airline for details.

On their website they say, “We regret to advise customers that due to an air traffic control strike in France on 16th Nov, we have been forced to cancel a small number number (sic) of flights.

“Customers will be updated on their flight status via email and/or the mobile phone number provided at time (sic) of booking.

“Ryanair sincerely apologises for any inconvenience caused by these unjustified ATC disruptions which are entirely outside of our control.”

During the last French air traffic control strike on October 10 there was massive disruption in the skies. Ryanair cancelled more than 100 flights to or from Spain.

All airlines are warning that flights to and from France – and those that travel through French airspace – could be affected.

EasyJet has said, “We have been advised of a National Strike in France on Thursday 16th November. Like all airlines, our flights to and from French airports, as well as those flying in French airspace, could be affected.

“We plan to operate our full flying programme to and from France on Thursday. However there is the potential of delays on the day due to the industrial action, therefore we advise all customers to check the status of their flight on our flight tracker either on our mobile app or website.

“Please also be aware that public transport services may be affected by the strike. We recommend all customers allow plenty of extra time to get to the airport and consider alternative transport options where possible.

“Although this situation is outside of our control we would like to apologise to any affected passengers for the inconvenience caused.”

Jet2com said, "Jet2.com has been made aware of Air Traffic Control strike action being called by French Air Traffic Controllers from 18:00 on Wednesday 15th November 2017 to 05:00 on Friday 17th November 2017.

Whilst we don’t yet know the impact this will have on flights flying over France at these times Jet2.com will operate all flights to scheduled departure times and customers are advised to check in for the normal departure time for all flights.

Should this strike action cause any disruption or prolonged waiting times our friendly Jet2.com staff, agents and crew will keep our customers informed. Jet2.com will board all flights for an on time departure. Further updates will be published on this page of the Jet2.com website as they become available.

The nationwide, general strike in France on November 16 has been called to protest over changes to the country’s labour laws.

The USAC-CGT and CGT Air France unions that represent air traffic controllers have said they will join the strike which will start at 6pm on Wednesday, November 15 and end at 5am on Friday, November 17.