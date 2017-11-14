Ryanair launch new UK to Spain route with cheap flight offers

READY FOR TAKE-OFF: New Ryanair route between the UK and Spain

LOW-COST Irish airline Ryanair, who claim to be Europe’s No. 1 airline, have announced a new route from the UK to Spain that will start operating in March 2018.

To launch the new twice-weekly service between Bristol and Valencia as part of its summer 2018 schedule they are offering seats for sale from just £29.99 which are only available for booking on the Ryanair.com website until midnight Monday, November 20.

Ryanair’s Lauren Hennessy said: “We are releasing seats for sale from just £29.99 for travel from March to Apri. Since these amazing low prices will be snapped up quickly, customers should log onto www.ryanair.com now and avoid missing out.”

In 2016, Bristol was the ninth busiest airport in the United Kingdom, handling over 7.6 million passengers.

Airlines with operating bases at the airport include EasyJet, Ryanair, Thomas Cook, TUI Airways and BMI Regional.