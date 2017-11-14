UK

Flights between UK and Spain likely to be hit as French air traffic controllers strike again

By Tuesday, 14 November 2017 11:08 1 comment
FLIGHTS: Delays and disruption expected FLIGHTS: Delays and disruption expected Shutterstock

DELAYS and disruptions to flights between the UK and Spain are to be expected as French air traffic controllers announce they will join a general strike in the country.

As soon as the Euro Weekly News becomes aware of any confirmed cancellations or delays we will post them here...

The nationwide, general strike on Thursday, November 16 has been called from 1am until midnight and is in protest over changes to France's labour laws.

And the USAC-CGT and CGT Air France  unions  that represent air traffic controllers have said they will join the strike. 

France’s Civil Aviation Authority has called on  airlines to reduce their flight schedules. 

All airlines are warning that flights to and from  France – and those that travel through French airspace – could be affected.

Travellers are being encouraged to check the status of their flight before departure on the day.

During the last French air traffic control strike on October 10 there was massive disruption in the skies. Ryanair cancelled more than 100 flights to or from Spain.

Europe’s largest airline association has renewed its call for  new measures to minimise the effect of French air traffic control strike action on travellers.

Thomas Reynaert, Managing Director of A4E said, “With two-thirds of all European ATC strike days taking place in France, European and French policy-makers need to implement measures capable of minimising Air Traffic Management disruption’s impact on travellers.

“More than 250 strike days since 2004 are enough – we cannot allow these well-paid air traffic controllers to restrict the rights of millions of European passengers.”

Ryanair has previously said, “President Macron’s government has announced a major transformation of French labour laws – but it appears nothing changes when it comes to air traffic control disruption and unions holding Europe to ransom.

“Enough is enough. If the French government is serious about changing France, they should start by tackling these air traffic control unions, and together with the European Commission, should take action to prevent thousands of European consumers from having their travel plans disrupted by a tiny group of ATC unions going on strike.

“They cannot stand idly by as more disruption and travel misery is inflicted upon Europe’s consumers and airlines.”

Ryanair and other airlines have repeatedly called on the commission to introduce measures which would alleviate the impact of these frequent air traffic control strikes:

• Require French air traffic control unions to engage in binding arbitration instead of strikes
• Allow Europe’s other air traffic controllers to operate flights over France during strikes
• Protect flights over France under minimum service obligations during French air traffic control strikes

« Jet2 flight from Tenerife to Newcastle diverts after passenger falls ill Ryanair launch new UK to Spain route with cheap flight offers »

Comments (1)

  1. Saya Sendiri

What happened to the Central European Air Traffic Control Centre? Yet another failure of the EU.

 
  1. #10354
There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Amid air pollution fears in Spain, should cars be banned from city centres?

Create UK Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from UK? Subscribe here.

Trending Now

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Champ after stunning debut

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Cham…

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in Spain to be jailed for animal abuse

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in …

Nov 11, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Latest Tweets

About 12 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
https://t.co/wkRPQ5VpkJ
About 12 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
Rain is finally coming to #Spain! https://t.co/mN4JD3K3Jz
About 13 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
#Briton arrested over sexual abuse claims on the #CostadelSol https://t.co/0ghm8AIWQk
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Spanish police arrest 55 in huge Chinese money laundering operation

Brits in Benidorm wreck hotel room and get banned from flight home

Motor homes plague Costa Blanca beach

Woman arrested for abandoning dog with chain embedded in neck

WATCH: Bathers ordered from sea after ‘shark’ spotted in Mallorca

Benidorm balcony death: ‘Positive line of inquiry’ keeps Kirsty Maxwell case open

Passengers on flight from Spain ‘held against their will’ on return to UK

Axarquia police open fire in high-speed car chase

Police seize €2 million cocaine stash after high-speed car chase