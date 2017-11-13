Jet2 flight from Tenerife to Newcastle diverts after passenger falls ill

A TENERIFE to Newcastle flight, operated by Jet2, was diverted to Cork in Ireland after a passenger became unwell during the flight.

Shortly into flight LS518 an 81-year-old man started to feel unwell and became distressed before his condition began to deteriorate.

As soon as the Boeing 737-800 aircraft landed at Cork the man was rushed into the terminal to receive treatment from medical staff but despite their best efforts he was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

The remaining of the passengers dismembarked the aircraft while they waited for a replacement flight to arrive as the original crew had gone out of hours.