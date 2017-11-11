UK

Boris Johnson infuriates Spanish dinner guests after slating bid to ban bullfighting

By Saturday, 11 November 2017 11:44 0
Boris Johnson infuriates Spanish dinner guests after slating bid to ban bullfighting Shutterstock

BORIS JOHNSON has left Spanish officials "fuming" after speaking in support of bullfighting at an Anglo-Saxon dinner in Bath.

The gaffe came as the UK's Foreign Secretary told guests that attempts to ban the controversial practice are "political ­correctness gone mad."

MPs at the event to honour ties between the two countries said Johnson's "lecture," during which he encouraged Spanish officials to support the "sport," had sparked outrage.

A source told UK media: “He antagonised every Spaniard there. They fumed for the rest of the dinner.

"Bullfighting is the subject of lively debate. Some parts of Spain have banned it.

“The Spanish don’t like people painting a ­caricature of their country as ­bullfighting, flamenco and paella.”

One Spanish guest apparently remarked: “He’s a clown. He’s not fit to represent your country.”

The Foreign Office said in a statement: “The Foreign Secretary was expressing a personal view that he respects this Spanish ­tradition.

“However, he does not ­personally support bullfighting and he is proud the UK upholds the highest in animal welfare standards.”

The ex-mayor of London's latest slip-up comes days after Prime Minister Theresa May was urged to sack him over comments he made which could see British mother Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's Iran jail sentence doubled.

Tags
« FOR THE FALLEN: We will remember them... Jet2 flight from Tenerife to Newcastle diverts after passenger falls ill »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Amid air pollution fears in Spain, should cars be banned from city centres?

Create UK Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from UK? Subscribe here.

Trending Now

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Champ after stunning debut

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Cham…

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in Spain to be jailed for animal abuse

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in …

Nov 11, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Latest Tweets

About 12 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
https://t.co/wkRPQ5VpkJ
About 12 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
Rain is finally coming to #Spain! https://t.co/mN4JD3K3Jz
About 13 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
#Briton arrested over sexual abuse claims on the #CostadelSol https://t.co/0ghm8AIWQk
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Spanish police arrest 55 in huge Chinese money laundering operation

Brits in Benidorm wreck hotel room and get banned from flight home

Motor homes plague Costa Blanca beach

Woman arrested for abandoning dog with chain embedded in neck

WATCH: Bathers ordered from sea after ‘shark’ spotted in Mallorca

Benidorm balcony death: ‘Positive line of inquiry’ keeps Kirsty Maxwell case open

Passengers on flight from Spain ‘held against their will’ on return to UK

Axarquia police open fire in high-speed car chase

Police seize €2 million cocaine stash after high-speed car chase