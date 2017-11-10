UK

Britain given two-week Brexit deadline

By Friday, 10 November 2017 18:17 0
DEADLINE: Set by European Commissioner Michel Barnier DEADLINE: Set by European Commissioner Michel Barnier @declan_hoare/Twitter

BRITAIN only has two weeks to make concessions in Brexit negotiations if it wants to open trade talks , according to the European Commission’s Chief Negotiator, Michel Barnier.

Speaking to reporters in Brussels, Mr Barnier reportedly said that talks on trade would be put back if Britain had not moved its position in the coming fortnight.

Barnier told reporters:"I have to present a sincere and real picture to those three subjects to the European Council and the European Parliament. If that’s not the case then we will continue and that will put back the opening on discussions of the future.

"That includes the transition, because that does relate to the future, because it would start on the 30 March, after the actual exiting of the United Kingdom, and our future relations and the long term partnership that we wish to agree on with the United Kingdom."

When asked if the UK only had two weeks to make progress before the, Barnier responded: “My answer is yes.”

After failing to meet the milestone at the previous October summit, another failure this time around could mean that the next opportunity to make significant progress wouldn’t be until March 2018.

Tags
« CRUMBS! UK’s paella sandwich is panned in Spain but the story is stale FOR THE FALLEN: We will remember them... »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Amid air pollution fears in Spain, should cars be banned from city centres?

Create UK Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from UK? Subscribe here.

Trending Now

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Champ after stunning debut

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Cham…

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in Spain to be jailed for animal abuse

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in …

Nov 11, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Latest Tweets

About 12 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
https://t.co/wkRPQ5VpkJ
About 12 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
Rain is finally coming to #Spain! https://t.co/mN4JD3K3Jz
About 13 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
#Briton arrested over sexual abuse claims on the #CostadelSol https://t.co/0ghm8AIWQk
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Spanish police arrest 55 in huge Chinese money laundering operation

Brits in Benidorm wreck hotel room and get banned from flight home

Motor homes plague Costa Blanca beach

Woman arrested for abandoning dog with chain embedded in neck

WATCH: Bathers ordered from sea after ‘shark’ spotted in Mallorca

Benidorm balcony death: ‘Positive line of inquiry’ keeps Kirsty Maxwell case open

Passengers on flight from Spain ‘held against their will’ on return to UK

Axarquia police open fire in high-speed car chase

Police seize €2 million cocaine stash after high-speed car chase