Britain given two-week Brexit deadline

BRITAIN only has two weeks to make concessions in Brexit negotiations if it wants to open trade talks , according to the European Commission’s Chief Negotiator, Michel Barnier.



Speaking to reporters in Brussels, Mr Barnier reportedly said that talks on trade would be put back if Britain had not moved its position in the coming fortnight.

Barnier told reporters:"I have to present a sincere and real picture to those three subjects to the European Council and the European Parliament. If that’s not the case then we will continue and that will put back the opening on discussions of the future.

"That includes the transition, because that does relate to the future, because it would start on the 30 March, after the actual exiting of the United Kingdom, and our future relations and the long term partnership that we wish to agree on with the United Kingdom."

When asked if the UK only had two weeks to make progress before the, Barnier responded: “My answer is yes.”

After failing to meet the milestone at the previous October summit, another failure this time around could mean that the next opportunity to make significant progress wouldn’t be until March 2018.