CRUMBS! UK’s paella sandwich is panned in Spain but the story is stale

BRITISH tastes and the UK supermarket giant Tesco have come in for widespread critricism on social media in Spain – but, unfortunately, the story is stale.

Tesco’s Spanish paella ‘limited edition’ sandwich hit the shelves more than five-years-ago in the UK but the media in Spain have only just developed a taste for the story.

It’s since gone viral on social media in Spain especially as the UK supermarket giant committed a cardinal sin.

Alongside the rice, prawn and chicken on sun-dried tomato bread they included CHORIZO!

It’s not the first time the spicy sausage has caused an outrage.

In 2016 Naked Chef Jamie Oliver was also panned by the Spanish for including chorizo in his paella recipe.

He tweeted, “Good Spanish food doesn’t get much better than paella. My version combines chicken thighs & chorizo” before the mockery began.

Outraged Spanish internet users compared his ‘work’ to a botched restoration of a famous fresco of Christ, while others suggested their own takes on classic English.