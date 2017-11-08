UK

CRUMBS! UK’s paella sandwich is panned in Spain but the story is stale

By Wednesday, 08 November 2017 11:04 0
CRUMBS: Tesco&#039;s paella sandwich CRUMBS: Tesco's paella sandwich

BRITISH tastes and the UK supermarket giant Tesco have come in for widespread critricism on social media in Spain – but, unfortunately, the story is stale.

Tesco’s Spanish paella ‘limited edition’ sandwich hit the shelves more than five-years-ago in the UK but the media in Spain have only just developed a taste for the story. 

It’s since gone viral on social media in Spain especially as the UK supermarket giant committed a cardinal sin.

Alongside the rice, prawn and chicken on sun-dried tomato bread they included CHORIZO!

It’s not the first time the spicy sausage has caused an outrage.

In 2016 Naked Chef Jamie Oliver was also panned by the Spanish for including chorizo in his paella recipe. 

He tweeted, “Good Spanish food doesn’t get much better than paella. My version combines chicken thighs & chorizo” before the mockery began.

Outraged Spanish internet users compared his ‘work’ to a botched restoration of a famous fresco of Christ, while others suggested their own takes on classic English.

Tags
« Third of northerners and Midlanders in UK don’t know where Spain is! Britain given two-week Brexit deadline »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Amid air pollution fears in Spain, should cars be banned from city centres?

Create UK Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from UK? Subscribe here.

Trending Now

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Champ after stunning debut

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Cham…

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in Spain to be jailed for animal abuse

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in …

Nov 11, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Latest Tweets

About 12 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
https://t.co/wkRPQ5VpkJ
About 12 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
Rain is finally coming to #Spain! https://t.co/mN4JD3K3Jz
About 13 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
#Briton arrested over sexual abuse claims on the #CostadelSol https://t.co/0ghm8AIWQk
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Spanish police arrest 55 in huge Chinese money laundering operation

Brits in Benidorm wreck hotel room and get banned from flight home

Motor homes plague Costa Blanca beach

Woman arrested for abandoning dog with chain embedded in neck

WATCH: Bathers ordered from sea after ‘shark’ spotted in Mallorca

Benidorm balcony death: ‘Positive line of inquiry’ keeps Kirsty Maxwell case open

Passengers on flight from Spain ‘held against their will’ on return to UK

Axarquia police open fire in high-speed car chase

Police seize €2 million cocaine stash after high-speed car chase