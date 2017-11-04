Major UK airport car parking firm goes bust

PURPLE PARKING, a major car parking firm that has operated at 25 UK airports including Heathrow, Gatwick, Manchester, Stansted and Luton for 25 years has gone into administration.

They are the largest off-airport car park operator in the UK and have parked more than 7 million cars.

The company called in administrators Duff and Phelps after it amassed debts of £2million.

Some travellers returning from holidays abroad have reported lengthy waits for shuttle buses and delays collecting their vehicles.

Purple Parking’s brand and website have been bought by travel firm Holiday Extras, which said all 36 online booking staff would keep their jobs.

The deal was completed via a pre-packaged administration sale following Purple Parking’s inability to secure a buyer for the whole business.

In a statement Holiday Extras chief executive Matthew Pack said: “Our acquisition of Purple Parking’s online assets is focused on providing continuity of service for Purple Parking’s customers, suppliers and distributors.

“Whilst the pre-pack purchase sees us responsible for new bookings made from November 3 via the brand, we are also focussed on ensuring that every customer that had an existing booking with Purple Parking, has their parking arrangements honoured.

“We are in discussion with all car parks and are very pleased with the response so far. Customers should travel as planned, Holiday Extras are here to answer any queries on 0800 083 9689.”

“We intend to use our proven expertise to make the Purple Parking booking experience faster, easier to use, and an integral part of the Holiday Extras suite of services.”