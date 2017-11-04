UK

Major UK airport car parking firm goes bust

By Saturday, 04 November 2017 19:40 0
SOLD: Brand and website have acquired by Holiday Extras SOLD: Brand and website have acquired by Holiday Extras Purple Parking

PURPLE PARKING, a major  car parking firm that has operated at 25 UK  airports including Heathrow, Gatwick, Manchester, Stansted and Luton for 25 years has gone into administration.

They are the largest off-airport car park operator in the UK and have parked more than 7 million cars.

The company called in administrators Duff and Phelps after it amassed debts of £2million.

Some travellers returning from holidays abroad have reported lengthy waits for shuttle buses and delays collecting their vehicles. 

Purple Parking’s brand and website have been bought by travel firm Holiday Extras, which said all 36 online booking staff would keep their jobs.

The deal was completed via a pre-packaged administration sale  following Purple Parking’s inability to secure a buyer for the whole business.

In a statement Holiday Extras chief executive Matthew Pack said: “Our acquisition of Purple Parking’s online assets is focused on providing continuity of service for Purple Parking’s customers, suppliers and distributors.

“Whilst the pre-pack purchase sees us responsible for new bookings made from November 3 via the brand, we are also focussed on ensuring that every customer that had an existing booking with Purple Parking, has their parking arrangements honoured.

“We are in discussion with all car parks and are very pleased with the response so far. Customers should travel as planned, Holiday Extras are here to answer any queries on 0800 083 9689.”

“We intend to use our proven expertise to make the Purple Parking booking experience faster, easier to use, and an integral part of the Holiday Extras suite of services.”

Tags
« Flight from Ireland to Spain diverts to France after declaring mid-flight emergency Third of northerners and Midlanders in UK don’t know where Spain is! »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Amid air pollution fears in Spain, should cars be banned from city centres?

Create UK Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from UK? Subscribe here.

Trending Now

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Champ after stunning debut

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Cham…

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in Spain to be jailed for animal abuse

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in …

Nov 11, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Latest Tweets

About 12 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
https://t.co/wkRPQ5VpkJ
About 12 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
Rain is finally coming to #Spain! https://t.co/mN4JD3K3Jz
About 13 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
#Briton arrested over sexual abuse claims on the #CostadelSol https://t.co/0ghm8AIWQk
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Spanish police arrest 55 in huge Chinese money laundering operation

Brits in Benidorm wreck hotel room and get banned from flight home

Motor homes plague Costa Blanca beach

Woman arrested for abandoning dog with chain embedded in neck

WATCH: Bathers ordered from sea after ‘shark’ spotted in Mallorca

Benidorm balcony death: ‘Positive line of inquiry’ keeps Kirsty Maxwell case open

Passengers on flight from Spain ‘held against their will’ on return to UK

Axarquia police open fire in high-speed car chase

Police seize €2 million cocaine stash after high-speed car chase