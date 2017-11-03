UK

Flight from Ireland to Spain diverts to France after declaring mid-flight emergency

By Friday, 03 November 2017
AN Aer Lingus flight from Dublin to Madrid has been diverted to Bordeaux in France because of a medical emergency.

Flight  EI592 left the Irish city at 7.16am local time and was scheduled to arrive in Madrid at 10.45am.

But, after a mid-flight medical emergency was declared, the pilot of the Airbus A320 descended rapidly and diverted to Bordeaux-Mérignac airport landing safely at 11.06am.

The nature of the medical emergency or the condition of the passenger is not currently known.

