Flight from Ireland to Spain diverts to France after declaring mid-flight emergency

AN Aer Lingus flight from Dublin to Madrid has been diverted to Bordeaux in France because of a medical emergency.
Flight EI592 left the Irish city at 7.16am local time and was scheduled to arrive in Madrid at 10.45am.
But, after a mid-flight medical emergency was declared, the pilot of the Airbus A320 descended rapidly and diverted to Bordeaux-Mérignac airport landing safely at 11.06am.
The nature of the medical emergency or the condition of the passenger is not currently known.
LIVE Aer Lingus #EI592 to Madrid is declaring an emergency over France https://t.co/7dNzjgMY0w pic.twitter.com/6lKSwbVxyi— AIRLIVE (@airlivenet) November 3, 2017
