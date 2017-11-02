UK

UK cyber sleuths compete in European security challenge in Spain

By Thursday, 02 November 2017 11:41 0
The UK's cyber sleuths

TEN of the UK’s best amateur cyber sleuths have competed in the European Cyber Security Challenge (ECSC)  at the  Palacio de Ferias y Congresos in Malaga on Spain’s Costa del Sol.

The team players were aged 16-25 and include school and further education students, as well as newcomers to the cyber industry and are led by members of the Cyber Security Challenge UK team and are coached by Tim Pullen, a cyber expert at BAE Systems.

Britain’s best cyber talent was tested in a series of cyber security challenges, examining skills from network analysis to digital forensics and cryptography.

The UK team was competing against teams from 15 countries including Spain, Germany, Ireland, Romania and Austria.

The ECSC competition has been developed in response to the growing popularity of cyber security challenges across the continent.

These challenges have proven to be a great source of talent and recruitment for companies across the cyber security landscape, including government organisations, banks and financial institutions, energy suppliers and communications providers.

The competition also allows international companies to see which country is home to the best of the best.

Each country operates its own national competitions to recruit teams for the European competition.Spain was winner of the event in 2016 and results of 2017 are still being compiled.

“It is really important to support the next generation of cyber security talent, not only to ensure more young people take up cyber security as a career, but also to show the rest of the world the UK’s amazing cyber security capabilities,” said Tim Pullen, Cyber Technical Authority at BAE Systems.

“We support Cyber Security Challenge UK as competitions like theirs and the ECSC can help to unearth talent which would be missed through traditional recruitment processes and is critical continue to grow the cyber security sector.”

