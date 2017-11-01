BREAKING: UK Defence Secretary Michael Fallon resigns

SIR Michael Fallon, the UK’s Secretary of State for Defence, has resigned his post.

The 65-year-old Conservative MP for Sevenoaks had held the post since July 15, 2014.

Prior to that he served as Minister of State for Energy and Business (2013-4) and Minister of State for Business and Enterprise (2012-13).

Fallon made front page news recently when it was revealed he had inappropriately touched journalist Julia Hartley-Brewer's knee at a 2002 dinner.

She said, "I calmly and politely explained to him that, if he did it again, I would punch him in the face."

Fallon has resigned this evening (November 1, 2017) due to allegations of past behaviour.

In his resignation letter to Prime Minister Theresa May, Fallon said, “A number of allegations have surfaced about MPs in recent days, including some about my previous conduct.

“Many of these have been false but I accept in the past I have fallen below the high standards that we require of the armed forces that I have the honour to represent.

“I have reflected on my position and I am now resigning as defence secretary.”