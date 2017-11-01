UK

UK couple claim £2,000 holiday in Spain was ruined by bed bug bites

By Wednesday, 01 November 2017 12:59 2 comments
BED BUGS: File photograph BED BUGS: File photograph Shutterstock

A RETIRED Merseyside couple claim they were left looking 'diseased' after being bitten by bed bugs at a four-star hotel in Mallorca.

Sue and John Berry say they were left covered in bites and red marks  during their two-week holiday on the Spanish island last year.

The pair say they are 'mentally scarred' after red marks started appearing on their bodies just three days into their stay.

Mrs Berry said, "It was my husband's first holiday away in ten years and within a couple of days it was ruined. 

"I had bites all over my body and he had them on his legs. They were on my neck and chest - we looked like we had a disease. 

She said, "We asked to move rooms and they said the hotel was full and it wasn't possible. 

"I spent most of my 14-day holiday running to the chemist for bite cream and sitting in the hotel reception as the sun irritated the bites.

"I am now paranoid about bed bugs and this holiday has left me mentally scarred for life."

The couple say complaining at the hotel ‘go them nowhere’ and since returning from the trip  they have been ‘passed from pillar to post'.

Mrs Berry said, "I'm at my wits' end. We have done everything they asked, filled out all the forms and it just feels like we aren't being taken seriously."

A spokesperson for holiday company Tui said, "We're aware of the situation and are investigating the matter as a priority."

Tags
« Passengers on flight from Spain ‘held against their will’ on return to UK Soaring profits for Ryanair despite flight cancellation chaos »

Comments (2)

  1. TRICOT Jacqueline

Yes, what is that Hotel in Mallorque ?? Please tell us

 
  1. #10336
  1. Bernard Hushion

What was the hotel in Majorca just out of interest.

 
  1. #10335
There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Amid air pollution fears in Spain, should cars be banned from city centres?

Create UK Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from UK? Subscribe here.

Trending Now

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Champ after stunning debut

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Cham…

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in Spain to be jailed for animal abuse

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in …

Nov 11, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Latest Tweets

About 12 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
https://t.co/wkRPQ5VpkJ
About 12 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
Rain is finally coming to #Spain! https://t.co/mN4JD3K3Jz
About 13 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
#Briton arrested over sexual abuse claims on the #CostadelSol https://t.co/0ghm8AIWQk
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Spanish police arrest 55 in huge Chinese money laundering operation

Brits in Benidorm wreck hotel room and get banned from flight home

Motor homes plague Costa Blanca beach

Woman arrested for abandoning dog with chain embedded in neck

WATCH: Bathers ordered from sea after ‘shark’ spotted in Mallorca

Benidorm balcony death: ‘Positive line of inquiry’ keeps Kirsty Maxwell case open

Passengers on flight from Spain ‘held against their will’ on return to UK

Axarquia police open fire in high-speed car chase

Police seize €2 million cocaine stash after high-speed car chase