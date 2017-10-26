UK

Ryanair release flights from £5 between UK and Spain

By Thursday, 26 October 2017 19:35 0
DON&#039;T HANG AROUND: Deals expire tonight (October 26, 2017) DON'T HANG AROUND: Deals expire tonight (October 26, 2017) Ryanair

FANCY some winter rays in sunny Spain? Budget airline Ryanair has released thousands of seats from just £5.00 one way for flights between the UK and Spain.

But you’ll need to move fast to bag a bargain basement price as there are a  limited number of seats and the offers expire at midnight (UK time) on Thursday, October 26.

The discount fares are available for travel on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from November 7 through to December 14.

Here are some of the cheap flights on offer from London Stansted, Edinburgh and Newcastle (prices one way)  – but check the link at the foot of the article for more details.

From London Stansted to...
Barcelona Reus, Castellon (Valencia), Santander from £5.00
Zaragoza £9.99
Santiago £12.99
Valencia £14.99
Alicante £16.99
Jerez, Murcia, Malaga £16.99
Barcelona (Girona), Lanzarote, Madrid, Sevilla £19.99
Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, Tenerife South £21.99
Almeria £30.99

From Edinburgh to...
Barcelona £5.00
Santander £14.99
Alicante £16.99
Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, Malaga £19.99
Barcelona, Fuerteventura, Ibiza  £21.99
Mallorca, Tenerife South £24.99
Vigo £28.99

From Newcastle to...
Madrid, Malaga £16.99
Alicante £19.99
Lanzarote, Tenerife South £21.99
Barcelona Girona £27.99
Mallorca £30.99

Checkout the Ryanair website for more cheap flight deals between the UK and Spain

« Direct winter flights from Manchester and Edinburgh to mainland Spain axed by Norwegian airline Brit expats in Spain feature in Nightmare Neighbour Abroad TV show »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Amid air pollution fears in Spain, should cars be banned from city centres?

Create UK Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from UK? Subscribe here.

Trending Now

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Champ after stunning debut

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Cham…

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in Spain to be jailed for animal abuse

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in …

Nov 11, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Latest Tweets

About 12 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
https://t.co/wkRPQ5VpkJ
About 12 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
Rain is finally coming to #Spain! https://t.co/mN4JD3K3Jz
About 13 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
#Briton arrested over sexual abuse claims on the #CostadelSol https://t.co/0ghm8AIWQk
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Spanish police arrest 55 in huge Chinese money laundering operation

Brits in Benidorm wreck hotel room and get banned from flight home

Motor homes plague Costa Blanca beach

Woman arrested for abandoning dog with chain embedded in neck

WATCH: Bathers ordered from sea after ‘shark’ spotted in Mallorca

Benidorm balcony death: ‘Positive line of inquiry’ keeps Kirsty Maxwell case open

Passengers on flight from Spain ‘held against their will’ on return to UK

Axarquia police open fire in high-speed car chase

Police seize €2 million cocaine stash after high-speed car chase