Ryanair release flights from £5 between UK and Spain

FANCY some winter rays in sunny Spain? Budget airline Ryanair has released thousands of seats from just £5.00 one way for flights between the UK and Spain.

But you’ll need to move fast to bag a bargain basement price as there are a limited number of seats and the offers expire at midnight (UK time) on Thursday, October 26.

The discount fares are available for travel on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from November 7 through to December 14.

Here are some of the cheap flights on offer from London Stansted, Edinburgh and Newcastle (prices one way) – but check the link at the foot of the article for more details.

From London Stansted to...

Barcelona Reus, Castellon (Valencia), Santander from £5.00

Zaragoza £9.99

Santiago £12.99

Valencia £14.99

Alicante £16.99

Jerez, Murcia, Malaga £16.99

Barcelona (Girona), Lanzarote, Madrid, Sevilla £19.99

Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, Tenerife South £21.99

Almeria £30.99

From Edinburgh to...

Barcelona £5.00

Santander £14.99

Alicante £16.99

Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, Malaga £19.99

Barcelona, Fuerteventura, Ibiza £21.99

Mallorca, Tenerife South £24.99

Vigo £28.99

From Newcastle to...

Madrid, Malaga £16.99

Alicante £19.99

Lanzarote, Tenerife South £21.99

Barcelona Girona £27.99

Mallorca £30.99

