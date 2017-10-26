Ryanair release flights from £5 between UK and Spain

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
FANCY some winter rays in sunny Spain? Budget airline Ryanair has released thousands of seats from just £5.00 one way for flights between the UK and Spain.
But you’ll need to move fast to bag a bargain basement price as there are a limited number of seats and the offers expire at midnight (UK time) on Thursday, October 26.
The discount fares are available for travel on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from November 7 through to December 14.
Here are some of the cheap flights on offer from London Stansted, Edinburgh and Newcastle (prices one way) – but check the link at the foot of the article for more details.
From London Stansted to...
Barcelona Reus, Castellon (Valencia), Santander from £5.00
Zaragoza £9.99
Santiago £12.99
Valencia £14.99
Alicante £16.99
Jerez, Murcia, Malaga £16.99
Barcelona (Girona), Lanzarote, Madrid, Sevilla £19.99
Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, Tenerife South £21.99
Almeria £30.99
From Edinburgh to...
Barcelona £5.00
Santander £14.99
Alicante £16.99
Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, Malaga £19.99
Barcelona, Fuerteventura, Ibiza £21.99
Mallorca, Tenerife South £24.99
Vigo £28.99
From Newcastle to...
Madrid, Malaga £16.99
Alicante £19.99
Lanzarote, Tenerife South £21.99
Barcelona Girona £27.99
Mallorca £30.99
Checkout the Ryanair website for more cheap flight deals between the UK and Spain
