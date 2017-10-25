Direct winter flights from Manchester and Edinburgh to mainland Spain axed by Norwegian airline

JUST a day after Norwegain airlines announced it is scrapping its flights from Birmingham to Spain with effect from this weekend, it has emerged that direct winter flights from Manchester and Edinburgh to the Spanish mainland have been axed too.

There are no flights available on their website beyond the weekend to mainland Spain from Manchester, the UK’s third busiest aiport, by total passenger traffic, or Edinburgh.

Popular winter sun routes to Alicante, Barcelona, Madrid, Malaga are all affected.

It comes the day after Norwegian announced it was cancelling winter routes from Birmingham to five destinations in Spain - Barcelona, Gran Canaria, Madrid, Malaga and Tenerife.

A statement from the company yesterday said, "Following a review of our services, we will cease operating flights from Birmingham to Spain with the last services departing on Saturday, October 28.

Norwegian is the third largest low-cost carrier in Europe, the largest airline in Scandinavia, and the ninth-largest airline in Europe in terms of passenger numbers.