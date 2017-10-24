Norwegian airline scraps all flights between Spain and Birmingham from this weekend

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
LOW-COST airline Norwegian is scrapping all its flights from Birmingham to Spain with effect from this weekend.
Norwegian operates routes to five destinations in Spain - Barcelona, Gran Canaria, Madrid, Malaga and Tenerife.
A statement from the company said, "Following a review of our services, we will cease operating flights from Birmingham to Spain with the last services departing on Saturday, October 28.
It’s a major blow for passengers at the Midlands airport that lost 20% of its traffic when Monarch Airlines collapsed recently.
Norwegian is the third largest low-cost carrier in Europe, the largest airline in Scandinavia, and the ninth-largest airline in Europe in terms of passenger numbers.
