Norwegian airline scraps all flights between Spain and Birmingham from this weekend

NORWEGIAN: All flights to Spain from Birmingham scrapped from this weekend

LOW-COST airline Norwegian is scrapping all its flights from Birmingham to Spain with effect from this weekend.

Norwegian operates routes to five destinations in Spain - Barcelona, Gran Canaria, Madrid, Malaga and Tenerife.

A statement from the company said, "Following a review of our services, we will cease operating flights from Birmingham to Spain with the last services departing on Saturday, October 28.

It’s a major blow for passengers at the Midlands airport that lost 20% of its traffic when Monarch Airlines collapsed recently.

Norwegian is the third largest low-cost carrier in Europe, the largest airline in Scandinavia, and the ninth-largest airline in Europe in terms of passenger numbers.