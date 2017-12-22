Spain

‘Son’ of Julio Iglesias claims to have DNA evidence

By Friday, 22 December 2017 12:36 0
Waved away: Iglesias at an awards ceremony in 2011. Waved away: Iglesias at an awards ceremony in 2011. Shutterstock

A MAN claiming to be the son of singer Julio Iglesias has given DNA test results to a court, according to Spanish media.

The hearing will occur in in Valencia next September after Javier Sanchez Santos, 41, yesterday told the court he could prove the 74-year-old performer was his son.

The man’s mother, Portuguese ballerina Maria Edite, presented a paternity suit in 1992, but it was dismissed on procedural grounds.

She claims to have had a brief affair with Iglesias – a grammy award-winning Latin singer – in 1975, when he was married to Isabel Preysler.

Sanchez reportedly claims the tests show a 99 percent probability that Iglesias is his father.

The tests were reportedly based on DNA samples found in tissues and cigarette butts used by Iglesias. They were collected by a private detective in Miami, according to Sanchez’s lawyer.

Iglesias’ legal representatives have reportedly turned down requests to settle the dispute in private.

"I hope justice is done. In a certain way I felt a big relief because, no matter what happens, there is proof that says I am Julio Iglesias's son," Sanchez told Spanish media.

Iglesias has long attracted headlines about his love life and has sold over 300 million albums over a career spanning decades.

Tags
« SPAIN'S EL GORDO CHRISTMAS LOTTERY: Costa del Sol wins BIG! Pep Guardiola named in police report investigating Catalan independence »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Are there too many repeats on TV during Christmas?

Latest News

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.

Trending Now

Weather alerts for whole of Spain as Storm Ana set to hit TODAY

Weather alerts for whole of Spain as Sto…

Dec 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Lorry driver dies after crashing onto Costa del Sol beach

Lorry driver dies after crashing onto Co…

Dec 10, 2017 Rate: 0.00

These little piggies went to Alicante

These little piggies went to Alicante

Dec 08, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Latest Tweets

About 1 day ago
From IFTTT
Pep Guardiola named in police report investigating Catalan independence https://t.co/wdsQkpYG6I #sport https://t.co/r5N4jJUw6n
About 1 day ago
From IFTTT
Pep Guardiola named in police report investigating Catalan independence https://t.co/wdsQkpYG6I https://t.co/QBbxuOhohb
About 1 day ago
From IFTTT
Spain leads the way in EU orange exports https://t.co/WlNkOdr6OG https://t.co/OnFY1KaS0q
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Weather alerts for whole of Spain as Storm Ana set to hit TODAY

Icelandic airline to launch daily flights between Spain and UK

Spain celebrates glittering Michelin 2018 stars in restaurant awards

Charter flights from UK airports to Gibraltar trialled next July

EXCLUSIVE: Axarquia expat's home woe goes on as bank threatens to sell

Gibraltar ‘to fall out of the single market’

Spain's water crisis deepens as Rio Tajo dries up

Drug gangs cost taxpayers millions in stolen electricity in Spain

COLD SNAP: Weather warnings issued as parts of Costa Blanca and Andalucia go BELOW zero

   
 
   

 

 

x

© 2017 EWN Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. Telephone: +34 951 38 61 61. No part of this website may be reproduced without written permission from the publishers. All rights reserved. Todos los derechos reservados. 
Privacy Policy - Legal Notice