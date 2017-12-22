Spain

CATALUÑA CRISIS: Puigdemont: "Republic of Cataluña has won... the Spanish state was defeated"

By Friday, 22 December 2017 08:46 0
BRUSSELS: Carles Puigdemont declares victory for pro-independence parties BRUSSELS: Carles Puigdemont declares victory for pro-independence parties

OUSTED Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont has declared victory for the pro-independence parties in the regional election yesterday (Thursday).

Citizens (Cs) had 25.3% of the vote, winning 37 seats in the 135-seat chamber while Puigdemont's party won the second largest number of seats with 34.

Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy’s PP, meanwhile, won only three seats, down from 11 in the previous assembly.

Turnout was more than 80%, a record for a Catalan regional election.

Speaking from self-imposed exile in  Brussels Puigdemont hailed the result as a victory for the "Catalan republic".

"This is a result which no one can dispute."

Rajoy has lost the mandate he sought."

"The republic of Cataluña has won... the Spanish state was defeated. Rajoy and his allies lost." 

"The legitimate government must return and the prisoners must be released."

Puigdemont will now need to hold negotiations with the other pro-separatist parties to see if they can form a coalition.

Citizens (Cs) leader Inés Arrimadas said forming a coalition would be ‘difficult’ – “but we will try.”

"The pro-secession forces can never again claim they speak for all of Catalonia."

"We are going to keep fighting for a peaceful co-existence, common sense and for a Cataluña for all Catalans."

"Today we have sent a message to the world, that the majority of Catalans feel Catalan, Spanish and European and will continue to do so."

