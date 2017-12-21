Pro-independence parties likely to form a majority after the Catalan elections

DESPITE the pro-union Ciutadans having the biggest party, the independence parties are likely retain their majority in Cataluña.

With only 36 seats, Ciudadanos cannot form a government and it is likely that Junts per Cataluña and the ERC will form a coalition with 34 and 32 seats respectively along with other independence parties.

Deposed Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont has yet to make a statement, and the leader of ERC, Oriol Junqueras is still in prison.

In a historic 82% turnout, there were no reported disturbances during the vote, which closed at 8 pm today (Thursday).