Ibizan party resort nightclubs forced to close early

COUNCILLORS have approved plans to force a popular Ibizan party resort's bars and nightclubs to close earlier.

The clampdown will slash two hours off bars and nightclubs in the San Antonio area’s closing times.

Bars with terraces that were previously allowed to open until 2 am face closing at 11 pm and premises open until 5am will face closing at 3am.

They will also be ordered to install noise limiters and soundproof their venues.

The opposition Partido Popular abstained in the vote, warning that the changes would ruin British tourism and local businesses.

The governing coalition however has said they aim to improve San Antonio’s image by moving away from drunken tourism.

The councillor for the environment Pablo Valdes said the new measures were designed to “make the healthy business of tourism compatible with the healthy right to live in peace.”