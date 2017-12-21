Spain

Dog owners warned of sausages laced with hidden nails on streets of Spain

NEEDLED: File photo of greyhound with (inset) the x-ray showing eight sharp objects

AN animal protection association in Andalucia has warned dog owners to be aware of their pets eating sausages on the street that may  have  nails or sharp pins hidden inside them. 

Cádiz Animal says several incidents have been recorded in the city this year.

The warning comes after a greyhound was taken to a vet and an x-ray revealed eight sharp pins lodged between the intestine and the stomach.

President of Cádiz Animal, Ismael Gómez, said: "In April a girl contacted us because her dog had also eaten several sausages with nails, dying as a result."

She said that at the beginning of the summer there were other cases in the Pópulo area of and the Cathedral.

“And now it seems that it is  has spread to other neighbourhoods.” 

She described the actions of the person or persons as "incredibly cruel":

"If the dogs are lucky they stick in the mouth but, if not, because they are very thin nails or pins they can break the intestinal walls of the animal, creating an ulcer or a small haemorrhage that can result in death."

