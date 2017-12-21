Police raid bookstore for possession and sale of child pornography

BARCELONA police have raided a bookstore for the possession and sale of child pornography.

The Mossos d'Esquadra force verified that the establishment in the centre of the city had acquired material from a pornography producer in Tortosa.

Nine people are being investigated under the second phase of a joint operation with the Guardia Civil that began in 2016 when they targeted the production company in Tarragona.

The first phase of the operation ended with the arrest of seven people and the dismantling of a network dedicated to recording and producing videos of child pornography on an industrial scale.

The Mossos d'Esquadra, has focused on the possession and consumption of pornography distributed by the network.