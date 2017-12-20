Spain

EU too: Uber blow as court says company is taxi service

By Wednesday, 20 December 2017 13:16 0
App off: Uber has been ruled a taxi company App off: Uber has been ruled a taxi company Bloomberg

THE TOP European Court has ruled that Uber is officially a transport company and not just a ride-hailing app.

The ruling follows months of controversy in Spain about the discounted ride-hailing service.

The European Court of Justice (ECJ) decision means that the app can now be regulated like any other taxi company.

Spain has recently seen protests about the company in Malaga, Barcelona and Madrid.

In late November, thousands of taxi drivers across the country went on strike to demand further regulation for companies like Uber.

The service was kicked out of Spain in December 2014, when a judge ruled they were violating national rules and providing unfair competition for licensed taxis.

But Uber returned in 2016, bypassing the ban by employing professionally licensed drivers.

However, following today’s ECJ ruling, the company could now face further regulation.

Uber has faced months of bad press across the world, for poor treatment of staff and sexual harassment allegations. 

Tags
« Man shot dead by Guardia Civil in alleged robbery near Sevilla Catalan crisis: Shock poll predicts independence majority »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Are there too many repeats on TV during Christmas?

Latest News

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.

Trending Now

Weather alerts for whole of Spain as Storm Ana set to hit TODAY

Weather alerts for whole of Spain as Sto…

Dec 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Lorry driver dies after crashing onto Costa del Sol beach

Lorry driver dies after crashing onto Co…

Dec 10, 2017 Rate: 0.00

These little piggies went to Alicante

These little piggies went to Alicante

Dec 08, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Latest Tweets

About 1 day ago
From IFTTT
Pep Guardiola named in police report investigating Catalan independence https://t.co/wdsQkpYG6I #sport https://t.co/r5N4jJUw6n
About 1 day ago
From IFTTT
Pep Guardiola named in police report investigating Catalan independence https://t.co/wdsQkpYG6I https://t.co/QBbxuOhohb
About 1 day ago
From IFTTT
Spain leads the way in EU orange exports https://t.co/WlNkOdr6OG https://t.co/OnFY1KaS0q
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Weather alerts for whole of Spain as Storm Ana set to hit TODAY

Icelandic airline to launch daily flights between Spain and UK

Spain celebrates glittering Michelin 2018 stars in restaurant awards

Charter flights from UK airports to Gibraltar trialled next July

EXCLUSIVE: Axarquia expat's home woe goes on as bank threatens to sell

Gibraltar ‘to fall out of the single market’

Spain's water crisis deepens as Rio Tajo dries up

Drug gangs cost taxpayers millions in stolen electricity in Spain

COLD SNAP: Weather warnings issued as parts of Costa Blanca and Andalucia go BELOW zero

   
 
   

 

 

x

© 2017 EWN Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. Telephone: +34 951 38 61 61. No part of this website may be reproduced without written permission from the publishers. All rights reserved. Todos los derechos reservados. 
Privacy Policy - Legal Notice