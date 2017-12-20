Man shot dead by Guardia Civil in alleged robbery near Sevilla

A MAN has died after being shot by police following an alleged attempted robbery near Sevilla on Tuesday.

Two other suspects were arrested and are now in custody awaiting trial. A third was arrested while trying to flee.

The alleged robbers were found by police in the Las Tinajas residential development near Mairena del Aljarafe after residents alerted the authorities at around 9.30 in the morning.

Residents reportedly told police they had seen a couple of hooded men jumping over the wall of a house of a well-known businessman.

Sources have told Spanish media that at least three of the robbers wore the vests of Guardia Civil.

The men reportedly told the Guardia Civil and local police officers who arrived at the house they were working for the Sevilla Guardia Civil. They claimed they were there to register the house.

The officers did not believe them and after asking the men to identify themselves again one of them pulled out a pistol and took aim at police.

The man was then shot in the head by a Guardia Civil officer and died instantly.

Police recovered several weapons from the scene. Most of them were toys but at least one was real.

The lawyer of the family who own the house has told Spanish media the businessman would have been beaten had the robbers not being caught by police.

The police investigation is still active to find out if any more people were involved in the alleged robbery.