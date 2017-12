Woman dies in fall from mainland Spain’s highest mountain

HIGHEST MOUNTAIN IN MAINLAND SPAIN: Mulhacén which peaks at 3,479 m (11,414ft)

EMERGENCY services have confirmed the death of a woman after suffering a fall from a mountain in Granada’s Sierra Nevada range.

It is reported that the woman suffered head injuries after falling from Mulhacén which peaks at 3,479 m (11,414ft).

The incident was reported to the 112 Andalucia emergency control centre at 5.30pm last night and mountain rescue teams and a helicopter were involved in recovering the body.