Drought reveals grisly find in Spanish reservoir

POLICE have made a gruesome discovery in a reservoir as the drought in Spain continues.
Falling water levels in the Sierra Boyera reservoir in Cordoba province have revealed a car with a corpse inside.
It is not known how long the vehicle lay submerged beneath the surface of the water.
Guardia Civil officers are working to identify the victim and the circumstances of the death.
