More children found among Archidona migrant prison group

Protests: Demonstrations against the migrants’ imprisonment are becoming more regular

SPANISH authorities have taken custody of five more children who were being held at Archidona prison, according to reports.

Another person – whose age is disputed – is allegedly facing deportation.

Yesterday saw one of the largest demonstrations against the migrants’ internment at the ‘unopened’ prison and their deportation back to Algeria so far.

There have been accusations of police brutality, mistreatment of the migrants and “illegal” action on the part of the Spanish authorities.

Two children had previously been taken from group – thought to number between 464 and 570 people before deportations began – into Spanish custody.

According to the CIE platform, who have denounced the migrants’ treatment, they are aged 14 – 17.

The migrants have been held in the prison – not scheduled to be open until early next year - since mid-November.

A spokesperson for the platform claims they have proof that a further person is underage. They allege that the child, who Spanish authorities say is an adult, is set to be deported.

Representatives from the Guild of Prison officers were among those who denounced the government’s “lack of sanity” in a demonstration attended by hundreds.