Spain

UK Foreign Office ‘doesn’t know’ number of Brits in Spain

By Tuesday, 19 December 2017 16:51 0
How many? The UK Foreign Office &#039;doesn&#039;t know&#039; how many Brits live in Spain How many? The UK Foreign Office 'doesn't know' how many Brits live in Spain Shutterstock

THE UK FOREIGN OFFICE does not know how many British citizens are residents in Spain.

That is according to a government response to a Freedom on Information (FOI) request asking how many British citizens were on the Spanish civil register.

Three weeks after the FOI request was submitted, the Foreign Office replied: “I can confirm that the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) does not hold information relevant to your request as we do not record information on the number of British nationals resident overseas.”

They were asked how many British citizens were officially resident in Spain and for an official estimate of the number of Britons living in the country. The two figures are widely thought to be dramatically different.

Delayed response times to FOIs are not unusual.

The British Office For National Statistics estimates 309,000 UK citizens were living in Spain this year, while the UN estimated a very similar number for two years ago.

However, these figures are unlikely to take account of the British residents who live in Spain but are not registered on the Spanish civil register.

The register listed just over 250,000 British people as residents in Spain in 2016.

However, the number who have not registered could be significantly higher. 

Tags
« Cheap high speed rail tickets in Spain likely to go very fast Spain is third highest in EU for sparkling wine exports »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Are there too many repeats on TV during Christmas?

Latest News

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.

Trending Now

Weather alerts for whole of Spain as Storm Ana set to hit TODAY

Weather alerts for whole of Spain as Sto…

Dec 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Lorry driver dies after crashing onto Costa del Sol beach

Lorry driver dies after crashing onto Co…

Dec 10, 2017 Rate: 0.00

These little piggies went to Alicante

These little piggies went to Alicante

Dec 08, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Latest Tweets

About 1 day ago
From IFTTT
Pep Guardiola named in police report investigating Catalan independence https://t.co/wdsQkpYG6I #sport https://t.co/r5N4jJUw6n
About 1 day ago
From IFTTT
Pep Guardiola named in police report investigating Catalan independence https://t.co/wdsQkpYG6I https://t.co/QBbxuOhohb
About 1 day ago
From IFTTT
Spain leads the way in EU orange exports https://t.co/WlNkOdr6OG https://t.co/OnFY1KaS0q
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Weather alerts for whole of Spain as Storm Ana set to hit TODAY

Icelandic airline to launch daily flights between Spain and UK

Spain celebrates glittering Michelin 2018 stars in restaurant awards

Charter flights from UK airports to Gibraltar trialled next July

EXCLUSIVE: Axarquia expat's home woe goes on as bank threatens to sell

Gibraltar ‘to fall out of the single market’

Spain's water crisis deepens as Rio Tajo dries up

Drug gangs cost taxpayers millions in stolen electricity in Spain

COLD SNAP: Weather warnings issued as parts of Costa Blanca and Andalucia go BELOW zero

   
 
   

 

 

x

© 2017 EWN Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. Telephone: +34 951 38 61 61. No part of this website may be reproduced without written permission from the publishers. All rights reserved. Todos los derechos reservados. 
Privacy Policy - Legal Notice