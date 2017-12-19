Cheap high speed rail tickets in Spain likely to go very fast

SPANISH train operator Renfe is doubling the number of tickets available in its latest offer to celebrate 25 years of high-speed train travel in the country.

50,000 tickets priced at just €25 will go on sale for 24 hours from midnight on December 22.

Tickets can be purchased on a first come first served basis until sold out either via the website (www.renfe.com), at ticket offices, by telephone or at travel agencies.

During previous releases, all the tickets have sold out very quickly, sometimes in less than an hour.

Renfe has upgraded their computer systems and web server to cope with the anticipated demand.

Spain has the longest High Speed Rail network in Europe with 3,240 km (2,010 mi) and the second longest in the world, after China's.

The first line was opened in 1992, connecting the cities of Madrid, Cordoba and Sevilla.

Alta Velocidad Española (AVE) trains operate at speeds of up to 310 km/h (193 mph).