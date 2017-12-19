One dead and ten injured after medical oxygen bottle explodes

AN 85-YEAR-OLD man has died after a medical oxygen bottle exploded at a flat in Madrid.

Relatives of the man had called for an ambulance after possibly suffering a heart attack.

For reasons currently unknown the oxygen bottle exploded when a doctor and a health technician were using it to revive the patient.

Three were wounded and seven others suffered from smoke inhalation in the fire that engulfed the property in Calle Fernando Poo, in the Arganzuela district of Madrid.

The elderly man later died.