One dead and ten injured after medical oxygen bottle explodes

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
+34 951 38 61 61
AN 85-YEAR-OLD man has died after a medical oxygen bottle exploded at a flat in Madrid.
Relatives of the man had called for an ambulance after possibly suffering a heart attack.
For reasons currently unknown the oxygen bottle exploded when a doctor and a health technician were using it to revive the patient.
Three were wounded and seven others suffered from smoke inhalation in the fire that engulfed the property in Calle Fernando Poo, in the Arganzuela district of Madrid.
The elderly man later died.
Un octogenario resulta herido muy grave en el incendio de una vivienda de la c/Fernando Poo #Madrid. Además han sido atendidas por #SUMMA112 y @SAMUR_PC otras 9 personas. @BomberosMad @EmergenciasMad pic.twitter.com/uJs6MVaqIt— 112 Comunidad Madrid (@112cmadrid) December 16, 2017
Dec 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00
Dec 10, 2017 Rate: 0.00
Dec 08, 2017 Rate: 0.00
Comments (0)