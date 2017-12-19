Spain

First female Muslim MP in Cataluña set to be elected

By Tuesday, 19 December 2017 10:19 0
Moroccan born Driouech arrived in Spain aged 9 Moroccan born Driouech arrived in Spain aged 9 Esquerra Republicana/Twitter

CATALUÑA could elect its first female Muslim MP in the region’s elections on Thursday.

Najat Driouech is standing for imprisoned vice-president Oriol Junqueras‘ party, Republican Left of Catalonia. 

The party is pro-independence, but Mrs Driouech refuses to say whether she supports the cause or not, claiming instead that she is in favour of “the right of the people to decide”.

Having arrived in the region from Morocco as a nine year old, she has been a community worker for Masnou council – just outside Barcelona – for 17 years. Forecasters predict she will be elected on Thursday.

“It's not my goal to be the first Muslim woman member of parliament, but the first of many,” she told the BBC.

"It's sad to turn on the television and never see a black face or an Arab personality”, she adds, suggesting she regularly sees and hears about discrimination in her community.

"I don't want my children to suffer half of what their grandparents suffered, or a quarter of what I had. I want them to find a society that is inclusive, equal and recognises diversity."

Catalonia is home to 515,000 Muslims – 15% of the population – according to reports.

The final official poll suggested that Thursday’s regional election is too close to call and is likely to end in a hung parliament. 

Tags
« Spain provides €2 million for Palestinian support One dead and ten injured after medical oxygen bottle explodes »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Are there too many repeats on TV during Christmas?

Latest News

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.

Trending Now

Weather alerts for whole of Spain as Storm Ana set to hit TODAY

Weather alerts for whole of Spain as Sto…

Dec 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Lorry driver dies after crashing onto Costa del Sol beach

Lorry driver dies after crashing onto Co…

Dec 10, 2017 Rate: 0.00

These little piggies went to Alicante

These little piggies went to Alicante

Dec 08, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Latest Tweets

About 1 day ago
From IFTTT
Pep Guardiola named in police report investigating Catalan independence https://t.co/wdsQkpYG6I #sport https://t.co/r5N4jJUw6n
About 1 day ago
From IFTTT
Pep Guardiola named in police report investigating Catalan independence https://t.co/wdsQkpYG6I https://t.co/QBbxuOhohb
About 1 day ago
From IFTTT
Spain leads the way in EU orange exports https://t.co/WlNkOdr6OG https://t.co/OnFY1KaS0q
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Weather alerts for whole of Spain as Storm Ana set to hit TODAY

Icelandic airline to launch daily flights between Spain and UK

Spain celebrates glittering Michelin 2018 stars in restaurant awards

Charter flights from UK airports to Gibraltar trialled next July

EXCLUSIVE: Axarquia expat's home woe goes on as bank threatens to sell

Gibraltar ‘to fall out of the single market’

Spain's water crisis deepens as Rio Tajo dries up

Drug gangs cost taxpayers millions in stolen electricity in Spain

COLD SNAP: Weather warnings issued as parts of Costa Blanca and Andalucia go BELOW zero

   
 
   

 

 

x

© 2017 EWN Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. Telephone: +34 951 38 61 61. No part of this website may be reproduced without written permission from the publishers. All rights reserved. Todos los derechos reservados. 
Privacy Policy - Legal Notice