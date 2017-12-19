Spain

Spain provides €2 million for Palestinian support

By Tuesday, 19 December 2017 10:10 0
BIG CONTRIBUTION: Mr. Pierre Krähenbühl, UNRWA Commissioner-General (left) with Rafael Matos, Spanish Consul General in Jerusalem (right) BIG CONTRIBUTION: Mr. Pierre Krähenbühl, UNRWA Commissioner-General (left) with Rafael Matos, Spanish Consul General in Jerusalem (right) © 2017 UNRWA Photo by Marwan Baghdadi

THE Spanish Government, through the Spanish Agency for International Cooperation (AECID) has contributed €2 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

The agreement comes in addition to the support already provided Spain’s regional government, which totalled €3.6 million in 2017, as well as the AECID’s €400,000 contribution towards the 2017 UNRWA Syria Regional Crisis Emergency Appeal.

It is thought that the funds will be used to support UNRWA human development activities of protection, health, relief and social services to over 5.3 million Palestine refugees in the Middle East, as well as education to half a million children across all UNRWA areas of operation.

At a signing in Jerusalem on Tuesday December 12, UNRWA Commissioner-General, Pierre Krähenbühl, thanked the Consul General of Spain, Rafael Matos, for the country’s generosity.

He said: “I welcome the new contribution, which shows Spain’s strong commitment to the mandate and operations of UNRWA, as well as the trust the Spanish Government places in the Agency.”

The UNRWA aims to help Palestinian refugees in Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, West bank and the Gaza Strip and is funded almost entirely by voluntary contributions and financial

Spain is known to be a long-standing supporter of the UNRWA, first becoming a member of the UNRWA Advisory Commission in 2005, and has contributed €94.4 million to the cause since 2007. 

