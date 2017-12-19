Madrid Metro drivers strike in week before Christmas

TRAIN drivers on the Madrid subway system have a started a strike that will run through until December 22.

The drivers' union has called for stoppages every day between 5pm and 9pm but has promised to maintain a 62% minimum service.

The Sindicato del Colectivo de Maquinistas de Metro de Madrid (SCMM) union is demanding that drivers, currently considered as ‘unqualified personnel’ are properly recognised professionals.

They say they are not calling for more pay, earlier retirement or more holidays but they do want a study into their working conditions.

The drivers’ union has said that if a resolution is not reached, they do not rule out more strikes on 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12 of January 2018 between 05.30 and 09.30 hours.