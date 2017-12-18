Nativity scene turned naughty on Spanish roundabout

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
RESIDENTS of Boadilla del Monte near Madrid were upset by the actions of an unidentified person or group who turned a nativity scene into a porn diorama.
The council had placed giant images representing Mary and Joseph and domestic animals on a roundabout leading into the town but one night, someone thought that it would be amusing to change the presentation around.
Local residents woke up to a scene of animals copulating and the Virgin Mary apparently performing a lewd act on her husband.
Local Police are now looking for evidence of the ‘porn master’ behind this outrage but the nativity scene was quickly returned to normal, leaving a few red faces, some irritated politicians and much sniggering.
