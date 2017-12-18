Nativity scene turned naughty on Spanish roundabout

RESIDENTS of Boadilla del Monte near Madrid were upset by the actions of an unidentified person or group who turned a nativity scene into a porn diorama.

The council had placed giant images representing Mary and Joseph and domestic animals on a roundabout leading into the town but one night, someone thought that it would be amusing to change the presentation around.

Local residents woke up to a scene of animals copulating and the Virgin Mary apparently performing a lewd act on her husband.

Local Police are now looking for evidence of the ‘porn master’ behind this outrage but the nativity scene was quickly returned to normal, leaving a few red faces, some irritated politicians and much sniggering.