Andalucia and Canary Islands at bottom of quality of life table in Spain

ANDALUCIA and the Canary Islands have the worst quality of life indicators in Spain according to a new study.

"The facets of well-being" report has been presented by the BBVA Foundation in collaboration with the Valencian Institute of Economic Research (Ivie)

Andalucia also has the lowest life expectancy at birth with an average of 81 years and a few months, while the Madrilenians live to 84.

The survey analysed 12 indicators including per capita income, long-term unemployment, inequality, poverty, life expectancy, the percentage of the population that enjoys good health, obesity, smoking, the population that has passed at least upper secondary education, the years of waiting for schooling and early school leaving.

Andalucia is ranked ‘medium-high’ but falls into the medium-low bracket for all the other indicators.

Both Andalucia and the Canary Island obtain a total score of 17 out of a minimum of 12 points and a maximum of 48.

The average of all the Spanish communities is 31 points.

Valencia scores 27 points and Murcia 22 points.

Above the average are the Balearic Islands (32), Asturias and Aragón (33), Castilla y León (36), Cantabria (37), Madrid (41 points), Navarra (42) and La Rioja and the Basque Country (43 points), which are the territories with the highest welfare index.

The ranking of well-being does not coincide with the subjective assessment that citizens make of their quality of life. The Andalucians give their quality of life 6.7 out of 10.