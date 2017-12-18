Spain

Spanish drug ‘cook’ in hot water

By Monday, 18 December 2017 10:49 0
Spanish drug ‘cook’ in hot water Policía Nacional

POLICE have arrested a man in Cataluña who allegedly ran a chemical company as a "screen" to hide his drug business.

Two drug laboratories were busted in Torrefarrera (Cataluña) and Monzon (Aragon) during the investigation, and police also detained two more men believed to be involved in the operation.

As well as 700 grams of cocaine and 33 kilos of speed, officers also confiscated notebooks that contained instructions on how to make the drugs and €2,350 in cash.

According to a police spokesperson, the drug traffickers intended to produce about 40 kilograms of narcotics a week.

The main suspect allegedly owned a chemical company which he used as a front to buy the products he needed to manufacture the drugs such as amphetamine sulfate, 33 kilos of which was seized during the raids.

The man, who reportedly produced the drugs single-handedly, was known to be a member of a Catalan crime ring and had registered his chemical company in the social security register in Lleida.  

Another man who was arrested is believed to have helped with the money laundering side of the business and transported the narcotics to be sold across Spain.

Police also seized various tools used to manufacture the substances, including scales, fans, butane gas cylinders and stoves.

Tags
« Two killed as boiler explodes at house in northern Spain Spanish drone rules rolled back »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Are there too many repeats on TV during Christmas?

Latest News

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.

Trending Now

Weather alerts for whole of Spain as Storm Ana set to hit TODAY

Weather alerts for whole of Spain as Sto…

Dec 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Lorry driver dies after crashing onto Costa del Sol beach

Lorry driver dies after crashing onto Co…

Dec 10, 2017 Rate: 0.00

These little piggies went to Alicante

These little piggies went to Alicante

Dec 08, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Latest Tweets

About 1 day ago
From IFTTT
Pep Guardiola named in police report investigating Catalan independence https://t.co/wdsQkpYG6I #sport https://t.co/r5N4jJUw6n
About 1 day ago
From IFTTT
Pep Guardiola named in police report investigating Catalan independence https://t.co/wdsQkpYG6I https://t.co/QBbxuOhohb
About 1 day ago
From IFTTT
Spain leads the way in EU orange exports https://t.co/WlNkOdr6OG https://t.co/OnFY1KaS0q
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Weather alerts for whole of Spain as Storm Ana set to hit TODAY

Icelandic airline to launch daily flights between Spain and UK

Spain celebrates glittering Michelin 2018 stars in restaurant awards

Charter flights from UK airports to Gibraltar trialled next July

EXCLUSIVE: Axarquia expat's home woe goes on as bank threatens to sell

Gibraltar ‘to fall out of the single market’

Spain's water crisis deepens as Rio Tajo dries up

Drug gangs cost taxpayers millions in stolen electricity in Spain

COLD SNAP: Weather warnings issued as parts of Costa Blanca and Andalucia go BELOW zero

   
 
   

 

 

x

© 2017 EWN Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. Telephone: +34 951 38 61 61. No part of this website may be reproduced without written permission from the publishers. All rights reserved. Todos los derechos reservados. 
Privacy Policy - Legal Notice