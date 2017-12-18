Two killed as boiler explodes at house in northern Spain

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
+34 951 38 61 61
A WOMAN and her young nephew have died after a boiler exploded in a house in the town of Cintruenigo, Navarra.
According to reports, the woman, aged 40, and her 6-year-old nephew were killed as a result of the explosion that allegedly occurred in the basement of the house.
Two other children, aged 8 and 12, were also seriously injured in the explosion and have been transferred to the Queen Sofia Hospital in Tudela.
The explosion, which allegedly occurred in a wood boiler, also caused a small fire that was quickly stopped by fire-fighters.
An investigation into the incident is underway.
Dec 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00
Dec 10, 2017 Rate: 0.00
Dec 08, 2017 Rate: 0.00
Comments (0)