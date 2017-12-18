Two killed as boiler explodes at house in northern Spain

EXPLOSION: The scene after the incident

A WOMAN and her young nephew have died after a boiler exploded in a house in the town of Cintruenigo, Navarra.

According to reports, the woman, aged 40, and her 6-year-old nephew were killed as a result of the explosion that allegedly occurred in the basement of the house.

Two other children, aged 8 and 12, were also seriously injured in the explosion and have been transferred to the Queen Sofia Hospital in Tudela.

The explosion, which allegedly occurred in a wood boiler, also caused a small fire that was quickly stopped by fire-fighters.

An investigation into the incident is underway.