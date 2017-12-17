Suspected police killer to be tried in Spain ahead of Italian extradition

THE Serbian gunman held on suspicion of killing two police officers and a farmer in Spain has agreed to be extradited to Italy.

Norbert Feher, 36, confirmed his acceptance in a video conference with a National Court judge in Madrid before admitting that he had been in Spain since September.

The testimony was necessary due to a European arrest warrant issued in his name by Italian authorities, who want to question him in connection with a spate of robberies and three murders earlier this year.

But the man also known as Igor the Russian must first face a Spanish court after allegedly shooting dead guardia civil officers Víctor Romero Pérez, 30, Víctor Jesús Caballero, 38, and civilian Jose Luis Iranzo, 39, near the Teruel village of Andorra.

A judge in local capital Alcañiz therefore remanded him in custody without bail, although Italy could request that he be handed over temporarily so that he can be tried before serving a potential prison sentence in Spain.

The three men that he allegedly killed last Thursday were shot as they investigated an earlier incident which saw two men seriously injured.

It came after a 73-year-old was unable to open the door to his country house, leading him to return with a locksmith, 42.

When they managed to unlock it, they were shot at close range from inside the property.

The victims were unable to describe their attacker, leading Perez and Caballero, who formed part of a special unit dedicated to investigating rural crime, to head for a second farm owned by Iranzo's family after suspecting that Feher might be holed up there.

After shooting all three with a hand gun, he reportedly stole the dead officers' weapons before making off in Iranzo's green Mitsubishi pick-up.

He was eventually arrested eight hours later and 75 kilometres away after crashing the vehicle near Cantavieja.

The funeral of the two dead officers took place yesterday (Saturday) at the Church of Santa Maria in Alcañiz, with hundreds of citizens joining a host of officials - including the Spanish government's delegate in Aragon Gustavo Alcalde - to pay their respects.