No white Christmas as mild weather descends on Spain

A MILD Christmas is forecast for the majority of Spain.

An official from national weather office AEMET said that while temperatures will be cool at night, there is almost no chance of heavy rainfall before the festive period.

Scattered showers are expected in central and northern Spain plus the Canary Islands, but Mediterranean Spain - including Alicante, Malaga and Almeria - will bask in daytime highs of 17-21°C.

The dry conditions are being driven by the return of an antcyclonic weather system off Portugal, which is blocking the entry of Atlantic fronts.