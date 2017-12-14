Driver dies after collision between car and a lorry

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
A CAR driver has died after a collision between his vehicle and a lorry on the A-405 in Jimena de la Frontera in Cadiz province today.
The trapped driver was released by firefighters but he was certified dead at the scene.
The accident on the Gaucin to Algeciras at kilometre 28 was reported to the 112 Andalucia emergency control centre at 10.40am.
Officers from the Guardia Civil are investigating the circumstances of the accident.
Un varón ha fallecido en la colisión entre un turismo y un camión en la carretera A-405, a su paso por #JimenadelaFrontera #Cádiz— Emergencias 112 (@E112Andalucia) December 14, 2017
