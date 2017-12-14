Spain

Dead body and hidden weapons cache found in southern Spain

By Thursday, 14 December 2017 16:57 0
Dead body and hidden weapons cache found in southern Spain Policia Nacional

INVESTIGATORS in Jaen, Andalucia, were forced to call in the bomb squad after unearthing an arsenal of weapons at a dead man’s home.

Two armed bombs - one of which weighed 50 kilos and was designed to be dropped from aircraft - more than 70 guns and a crossbow were among the items recovered.

The alarming find came after concerned residents in the town of Linares reported that a neighbour had not been seen for several days.

After forcing entry into the property with the help of firefighters, detectives found the man’s body, with initial reports suggesting that he died from natural causes several days earlier.

The discovery of the bombs led police to evacuation of the surrounding area and erection of a security perimeter while they were removed and detonated at an undisclosed rural location.

1513246176 041267 1513248097 noticia normal

Tags
« Expatriate groups meet with Spanish Foreign Minister to discuss Brexit Driver dies after collision between car and a lorry »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Are there too many repeats on TV during Christmas?

Latest News

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.

Latest Tweets

About 1 day ago
From IFTTT
Pep Guardiola named in police report investigating Catalan independence https://t.co/wdsQkpYG6I #sport https://t.co/r5N4jJUw6n
About 2 days ago
From IFTTT
Pep Guardiola named in police report investigating Catalan independence https://t.co/wdsQkpYG6I https://t.co/QBbxuOhohb
About 2 days ago
From IFTTT
Spain leads the way in EU orange exports https://t.co/WlNkOdr6OG https://t.co/OnFY1KaS0q
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Weather alerts for whole of Spain as Storm Ana set to hit TODAY

Charter flights from UK airports to Gibraltar trialled next July

COLD SNAP: Weather warnings issued as parts of Costa Blanca and Andalucia go BELOW zero

Spain's water crisis deepens as Rio Tajo dries up

Drug gangs cost taxpayers millions in stolen electricity in Spain

EasyJet flight from Spain to UK diverts to France due to ‘disruptive’ woman

Two dead and two injured in Costa Blanca shooting

Two Germans die in murder and suicide shootings in Spain

IN PICTURES: Big freeze in the north of Spain and Mallorca

   
 
   

 

 

x

© 2017 EWN Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. Telephone: +34 951 38 61 61. No part of this website may be reproduced without written permission from the publishers. All rights reserved. Todos los derechos reservados. 
Privacy Policy - Legal Notice