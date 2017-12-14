Spain

That’s magic! Sevilla teacher has eyes on the Global Teacher prize

Thursday, 14 December 2017
That’s magic! Sevilla teacher has eyes on the Global Teacher prize ConsuladoEspañaMelb‏/Twitter

A TEACHER from Sevilla has dreams of winning the Global Teacher Prize for using amateur magic and illusions to encourage learning in the classroom.

Xuxo Ruiz Dominguez, originally from Cadiz, was nominated, along with among 40,000 others, as a candidate for the Global Teacher award.

The award, given by the Varkey Foundation, was created four years ago to recognise exceptional teachers for their efforts and to highlight the importance of teachers in society. It also comes with prize money of $1million (€850,000).

Xuxo Ruiz’s students have come to expect doves flying out of text books and €5 bills turning into €500 bills during his classes. He uses magic tricks to teach them all manner of subjects, from the times tables to the animal kingdom.

"The students are happier, their concentration and behaviour improves, as well as their academic results," claimed Mr Ruiz in regards to his creative teaching style.

He added that he has noticed that using magic tricks to motivate his students has improved their communication skills and their ability to ask questions, as well as generating confidence and self-esteem.

His teaching practices have already been recognised by the Andalucian Department of Education, which awarded him the Prize for Achievement in Education last year.

