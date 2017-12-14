Spain

Iberia ground staff at Barcelona El Prat airport to strike in week before Christmas

By Thursday, 14 December 2017 13:31 0
Iberia A320 aircraft at El Prat airport Iberia A320 aircraft at El Prat airport Eric Salard flickr

THE UGT union has announced that following a poll of its 2,000 Iberia airline workers that there will be a strike at El Prat Barcelona airport from December 21 to 24.

According to the union, the decision to call the strike was forced upon the staff at the airport as employers IAG (who also own Aer Lingus, BA and Vueling) had not complied with the terms of agreements entered into.

The decision to introduce partial stoppages in the week leading up to Christmas Day is to protest at the lack of staff needed to undertake necessary work at the airport and to highlight that staff there are owed 7,000 hours of leave.

Part of the problem has been caused by the expansion of the Vueling presence at the airport during the busy summer season which required the existing Iberia handling and maintenance staff to service the Vueling fleet as well.

Tags
« December strike call by Ryanair ground staff in Spain That’s magic! Sevilla teacher has eyes on the Global Teacher prize »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Are there too many repeats on TV during Christmas?

Latest News

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.

Trending Now

Weather alerts for whole of Spain as Storm Ana set to hit TODAY

Weather alerts for whole of Spain as Sto…

Dec 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Lorry driver dies after crashing onto Costa del Sol beach

Lorry driver dies after crashing onto Co…

Dec 10, 2017 Rate: 0.00

These little piggies went to Alicante

These little piggies went to Alicante

Dec 08, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Latest Tweets

About 1 day ago
From IFTTT
Pep Guardiola named in police report investigating Catalan independence https://t.co/wdsQkpYG6I #sport https://t.co/r5N4jJUw6n
About 1 day ago
From IFTTT
Pep Guardiola named in police report investigating Catalan independence https://t.co/wdsQkpYG6I https://t.co/QBbxuOhohb
About 1 day ago
From IFTTT
Spain leads the way in EU orange exports https://t.co/WlNkOdr6OG https://t.co/OnFY1KaS0q
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Weather alerts for whole of Spain as Storm Ana set to hit TODAY

Icelandic airline to launch daily flights between Spain and UK

Spain celebrates glittering Michelin 2018 stars in restaurant awards

Charter flights from UK airports to Gibraltar trialled next July

EXCLUSIVE: Axarquia expat's home woe goes on as bank threatens to sell

Gibraltar ‘to fall out of the single market’

Spain's water crisis deepens as Rio Tajo dries up

Drug gangs cost taxpayers millions in stolen electricity in Spain

COLD SNAP: Weather warnings issued as parts of Costa Blanca and Andalucia go BELOW zero

   
 
   

 

 

x

© 2017 EWN Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. Telephone: +34 951 38 61 61. No part of this website may be reproduced without written permission from the publishers. All rights reserved. Todos los derechos reservados. 
Privacy Policy - Legal Notice