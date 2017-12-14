Iberia ground staff at Barcelona El Prat airport to strike in week before Christmas

THE UGT union has announced that following a poll of its 2,000 Iberia airline workers that there will be a strike at El Prat Barcelona airport from December 21 to 24.

According to the union, the decision to call the strike was forced upon the staff at the airport as employers IAG (who also own Aer Lingus, BA and Vueling) had not complied with the terms of agreements entered into.

The decision to introduce partial stoppages in the week leading up to Christmas Day is to protest at the lack of staff needed to undertake necessary work at the airport and to highlight that staff there are owed 7,000 hours of leave.

Part of the problem has been caused by the expansion of the Vueling presence at the airport during the busy summer season which required the existing Iberia handling and maintenance staff to service the Vueling fleet as well.