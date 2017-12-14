December strike call by Ryanair ground staff in Spain

TRADE UNIONS in Spain are calling for a strike by Ryanair ground staff for improved work conditions and pay unless an agreement can be reached with the Irish airline.

The strike has been called for December 30 and would affect approximately 1,000 ground staff working across a number of airports in Spain.

The CCOO, UGT, USO and CGT unions have said the strike can be avoided if their 12 demands of the low-cost carrier can be met through mediation.

The news comes after Ryanair pilots from Ireland, Italy, Germany and Portugal, announced a strike for December 20 in protest at the refusal of the company to negotiate with their union representatives.