December strike call by Ryanair ground staff in Spain

By Thursday, 14 December 2017 13:00 3 comments
GROUNDED?: Ground staff call strike unless demands are met GROUNDED?: Ground staff call strike unless demands are met Ryanair

TRADE UNIONS in Spain are calling for a strike by Ryanair ground staff for improved work conditions and pay unless an agreement can be reached with the Irish airline.

The strike has been called for December 30 and would affect approximately 1,000 ground staff working across a number of airports in Spain.

The CCOO, UGT, USO and CGT unions have said the strike can be avoided if their 12 demands of the low-cost carrier can be met through mediation.

The news comes after Ryanair pilots from Ireland, Italy, Germany and Portugal, announced a strike for December 20 in protest at the refusal of the company to negotiate with their union representatives.

Comments (3)

  1. Euro Weekly News

Pilots on December 20 and Spanish ground crew on December 30 are the proposed dates for union stoppages

 
  1. #10419
  1. John

20th or 30th December??? Ryanair have said 20th

 
  1. #10417
  1. Peter and Keith

If only there was an alternative at this time of year ?

 
  1. #10415
