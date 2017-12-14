RESCUED: Malnourished horses left untended in southern Spain

THE Seprona section of the Guardia Civil has rescued 28 horses found to be in very poor condition on a farm in Lucena del Puerto (Huelva).

Officers became aware that the 28 horses of different ages had been left without food or shelter and therefore called in a veterinarian to examine them after establishing the name of the owner.

Twelve of the horses were found to be very thin and it was considered that all of these were in such extremely poor condition that their lives were threatened.

After receiving judicial approval, the 12 were seized and removed to sanctuaries so that they could recover although during the move, one of the horses suffered a fall and died due to its poor condition caused by malnutrition.

The authorities are now deciding whether the owner should be charged with animal abuse.